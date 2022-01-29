Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will post $364.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.52 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of DORM opened at $92.49 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $88.43 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dorman Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dorman Products by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dorman Products by 75.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 110.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

