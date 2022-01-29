Zacks: Analysts Expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Ecovyst stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,521,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

