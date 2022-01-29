Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $26.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.69 million to $26.70 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $21.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $111.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.40 million to $116.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $172,280. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGBI opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.83%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

