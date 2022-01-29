Zacks: Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $948.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,813,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,838,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,660,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.72 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

