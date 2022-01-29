Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($0.62). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $217,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

