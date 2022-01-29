Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $183.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

NVEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Shares of NVEI traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $57.61. 393,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $20,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $7,407,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

