Zacks: Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.34). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Scientific Games by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,654,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Scientific Games by 5.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 79.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

