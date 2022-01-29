Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report sales of $197.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.00 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $198.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $899.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $901.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $999.75 million, with estimates ranging from $992.70 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simmons First National by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. 20.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

