Zacks: Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.88. Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

