Zacks: Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Xilinx by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Xilinx by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Xilinx by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $177.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day moving average of $176.95. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

