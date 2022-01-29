Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $4.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the highest is $4.25 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.68 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

