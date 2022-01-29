Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 95,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

