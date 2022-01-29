Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to announce sales of $280.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $275.00 million and the highest is $286.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $255.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $702.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $772.80 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $775.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

DLTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Duluth stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

