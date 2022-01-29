Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $5.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.03 and the lowest is $4.12. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $3.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $23.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $23.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $29.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

MTH opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $125.01.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

