Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Post $5.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.03 and the lowest is $4.12. Meritage Homes posted earnings per share of $3.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $23.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.29 to $28.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $23.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $29.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share.

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

MTH opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $125.01.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $12,277,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Meritage Homes by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.