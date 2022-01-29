Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,957. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 579,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

