Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NatWest Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. NatWest Group reported sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NatWest Group will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NatWest Group.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in NatWest Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 98,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NatWest Group (NWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.