Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGTI. TheStreet cut PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.45.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.