Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $694.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $712.50 million. Primerica posted sales of $594.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $136.59 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

