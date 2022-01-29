Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $70.31.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

