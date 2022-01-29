Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

ANIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ANIX stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.98. 73,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.65. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 127.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.