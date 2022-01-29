Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ BRP traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $27.84. 451,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.67. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

