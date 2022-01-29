Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) will post sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,595,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.37. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

See Also: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering Group (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.