Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $9.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report earnings per share of $9.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.70 and the lowest is $5.25. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,455.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

MRNA opened at $159.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.96.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,185,230 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 3,216.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 36,123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

