Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post $1.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. Owens Corning also posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NYSE:OC opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,722,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Owens Corning by 155.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 559,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.