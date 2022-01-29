Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.50 ($117.61).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZAL shares. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($114.77) price target on Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ZAL opened at €66.52 ($75.59) on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a one year high of €49.86 ($56.66). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €83.00.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

