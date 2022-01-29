Zano Tops One Day Volume of $145,421.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Zano has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and $145,421.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,934.73 or 1.00062185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00075244 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00249812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00163814 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00321375 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001493 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,042,333 coins and its circulating supply is 11,012,833 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.