ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0983 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $913,004.51 and approximately $4,792.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.95 or 0.00252167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00079904 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00113230 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

