Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $365,286.96 and approximately $3,242.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,130,800,528 coins and its circulating supply is 929,084,592 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

