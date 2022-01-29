Zeit Capital LLC Has $6.99 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 6.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after purchasing an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,509,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 643,795 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 641,665 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,301.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 504,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 468,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 397,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

