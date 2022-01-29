Zel Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00250884 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00079516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00109851 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

