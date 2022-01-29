ZEON Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $37.33 million and $863,174.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

