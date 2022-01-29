Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $973,079.68 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $973,079.68 and approximately $28,541.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00252222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00079247 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00108878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001950 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,005,684 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.