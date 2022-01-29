Zero Utility Token (ZUT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $645.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $257.41 or 0.00676624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $249,368.47 and approximately $645.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token (CRYPTO:ZUT) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

