Zeusshield Market Capitalization Reaches $234,028.85 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $234,028.85 and approximately $24,437.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

