Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0458 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $564.32 million and approximately $26.28 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00256830 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006898 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.01136684 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,622,885,120 coins and its circulating supply is 12,331,417,967 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

