ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services traded as high as $65.46 and last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 4587218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZIM. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

