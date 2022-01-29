ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Cap of $38.04 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $38.04 million and approximately $16,096.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.85 or 0.06764842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00055432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.53 or 0.99908064 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

