ZINC Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $22,776.41 and approximately $94.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00108551 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

