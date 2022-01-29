ZKSwap Hits One Day Volume of $4.97 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 9% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $38.03 million and $4.97 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

