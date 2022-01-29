ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.78 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $114,843.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.86 or 0.06756566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.80 or 0.99844817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 101,382,817 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.