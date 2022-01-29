Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS ZLIOY opened at $6.90 on Friday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile
