-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NOV posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.77 on Friday. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $33,165,785,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $39,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.