$0.03 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. DMC Global posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DMC Global.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

BOOM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 89,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,001. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 216,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

