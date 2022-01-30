-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ARTL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,376. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
