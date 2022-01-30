-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have commented on ARTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARTL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,376. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

