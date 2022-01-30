$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on AG. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 44.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 73.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 49.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 4,973,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,478. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

