$0.13 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHIP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.00. 9,639,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,441. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $153.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

