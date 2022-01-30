$0.13 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter valued at $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 8,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 3,194,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

