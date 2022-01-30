-$0.25 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.03). GDS reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.19. GDS has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.