$0.32 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.54. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSKA stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12-month low of $125.16 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

