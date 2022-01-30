$0.40 EPS Expected for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 281,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

